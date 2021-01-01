Palolo Chinese Home to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to kupuna and staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A care home in Palolo is gearing up to host its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents and staff. The Palolo Chinese Home (PCH) will begin administering vaccinations on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. The vaccinations will will be conducted with PCH’s designated pharmacy partner, Walgreens.

“Ensuring our residents and staff have access to the vaccine will help limit the spread of this deadly virus,” said Palolo Chinese Home CEO Darlene Nakayama. “After all the heartbreaking challenges experienced by our seniors and their families and the dedication and sacrifice of our care team, it is so encouraging to see a brighter horizon ahead.”

Vaccinations will be conducted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

PCH says it will provide additional close monitoring of all residents receiving the vaccine for a period of 72 hours post-vaccination as an added safety precaution.

