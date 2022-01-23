Palolo Chinese Home seeks workers to hire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Palolo Chinese Home hosted a job fair on Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22.

If you missed the fair, job applicants can still visit the Palolo Chinese Home website to apply.

You can also call (808) 737-2555 or check their Facebook and Instagram.

The home is hiring for many positions including Registered Nurses (R.N.), Licensed Practical Nurses (L.P.N.), Certified Nurses Aides (C.N.A.), and nurse aides.



They are also looking for housekeeping, activity aides, drivers, dishwashers and clerical aides.

“You don’t get a more beautiful place to work at scenery wise,” said Eric Batalon, Fund Development Manger at Palolo Chinese Home. “We are sandwiched between two mountains. We also have ocean views. It is very peaceful quiet and green. You really like working here because you have a passion for working with seniors, helping each other and working in teams because we are one big family. It’s called Palolo Chinese Home because it feels like home.”

Part-time, full-time and on call positions are available.

PCH also needs volunteers for clerical work, activities, entertainment, temperature screeners, and drivers for the Palolo Chinese Home Meals-To-Go program.