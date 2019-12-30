Palolo Chinese Home rings in the new year with mochi pounding tradition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a New Year’s tradition that requires some muscle.

We’re talking about mochi pounding.

Employees, volunteers and family members of residents at the Palolo Chinese Home put in some elbow grease to turn rice into mochi.

It’s a centuries-old Japanese tradition heading into a new year.

“Keep the traditions alive the culture for our residents,” said Palolo Chinese Home Administrator Darin Yoshimoto. “A lot of our residents have been doing this growing up all their lives. So I’m trying to keep the traditions going. It’s to bring in the new year, bring prosperity, good luck, good fortune to the new 2020 year.”

KHON asked one resident about the home’s tradition.

“I like the mochi,” resident Susan Liu said.

“How come? KHON asked.

“How come? I like eat it, that’s why,” she laughed.

And eat they did.

As many of us know, mochi can be made plain or with fillings like azuki beans, peanut butter, and ice cream.