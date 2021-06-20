Palolo Chinese Home hosts Father’s Day drive-through celebration for kupuna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Father’s Day sun smiled down on some kupuna at Pololo Chinese Home. Families gathered outdoors to celebrate the special day with their loved ones.

This year’s celebration was drive-through due to the ongoing pandemic, but unlike 2020, which was a “look but don’t touch” event, families were able to schedule face-to-face visitations at last.
Some families were even allowed inside for a “one guest at a time” visit.

“I’m so grateful for the Palolo Chinese Care Home because they take good care of my dad, and they’re nice to him. They always show aloha to the people; everybody here, no just my dad. Thank you!” said John Takeuchi, whose dad is a resident at the care home.

