Palolo Chinese Home hosts blessing for its human resources and education training center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Palolo Chinese Home held a blessing for its new human resources and education training center on Friday, Oct. 9.

The building that was referred to the white cottage is now a place for the staff to get their certifications.

It also will be a training site for the School of Nursing at University of Hawai’i at Manoa, and the nursing assistant certification.

Reverend Cullen Lum of Mong Won Tan Baht Dai Sinn Temple and Retired Pastor Jay Jarman of Malama Mentors conducted the blessing.

Tours were given in a socially-distant manner. To-go meals were shared with those in attendance.

The Palolo Chinese Home is located at 2459 10th Avenue in Honolulu on Oahu.