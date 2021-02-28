Palolo Chinese Home holds third and final vaccine clinic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Palolo Chinese Home (PCH) held its COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday, Feb. 28.

An estimated 70 senior residents and staff attended the clinic to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine, completing the process.

The first PCH COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held on Saturday, Jan. 2.

“So this is our third clinic where we’re finishing up the dose number two for all of staff and residents. And it’s been a long time coming. We’re going on one year since this all started. So it’s a historic day for us, very exciting. And it’s just the next steps getting back to normalcy,” said Darin Yoshimoto.

Event organizers say they will also conduct close monitoring of all vaccinated residents for a period of 72 hours after the second dose was given.

Yoshimoto adds that he is looking forward to the day when there is enough immunity within the community to resume visitation for families of the residents.

