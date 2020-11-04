Pali Lookout reopening on Nov. 4

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Nu’uanu Pali State Wayside (Pali Lookout) is set to reopen on Nov. 4 after being closed due to crowding concerns since the begining of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park and lookout will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hawaii residents may park outside the lookout for free, while out-of-state residents and commercial vehicles will experience a pay hike starting Nov. 9.

Non-residents will have to pay $7 per vehicle, up from $3.

Commercial vehicles will have to pay between $15 and $50, depending on how many passengers they are caring.

Visitors are reminded to adhere to social distancing rules and wear face coverings while visiting the overlook.

Gates along access roads leading into the Pali Lookout will be unlocked daily and secured nightly by the Honolulu Police Department.

