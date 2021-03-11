Pali Lanes to close doors after 60 years in business

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pali Lanes in Kailua is permanently closing after 60 years in business. Their last day will be June 30.

Christian Arakawa, spokesperson for Pali Lanes & President of Team Save Pali Lanes, confirmed the closure on Thursday, March 11.

The bowling alley first opened its doors on May 20, 1961 to a big celebration.

They were closed for nearly five and a half months last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pali Lanes had found other ways of entertaining the community, such as hosting a drive-in movie theater, before announcing the closure on Thursday.