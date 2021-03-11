Pali Lanes to close doors after 60 years in business

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pali Lanes in Kailua is permanently closing after 60 years in business. Their last day will be June 30.

Christian Arakawa, spokesperson for Pali Lanes & President of Team Save Pali Lanes, confirmed the closure on Thursday, March 11.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The bowling alley first opened its doors on May 20, 1961 to a big celebration.

They were closed for nearly five and a half months last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pali Lanes had found other ways of entertaining the community, such as hosting a drive-in movie theater, before announcing the closure on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Bishop Museum exhibit challenges scientific racism in Hawaii

Rail balloons to $11B as HART slashes jobs but seeks pricey lobbyists

Oahu makes big changes to Tier 3 impacting sports, bars

Gov. Ige says furloughs and layoffs won't be necessary after federal aid approval

Honolulu attempted murder, sex assault suspect seeking bail modification

Haleiwa residents, businesses still picking up pieces after torrential flooding

More Top Stories

Trending Stories