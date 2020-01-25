Pali Lanes future still uncertain

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Team #SavePaliLanes reports their year-long lease ends at the end of January.

Next month they go to a new month-to-month lease.

The group is working to save the bowling alley, and they say their month-to-month lease makes it difficult to renovate, get loans, or an investor.

The group hosts Save Pali Lanes meetings on Sundays at Hale Kealoha’s at Pali Lanes. The meetings start at 2:00 and run till 4:00.

The lease is with Alexander and Baldwin.