Pali Lanes cutting back hours and prices

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pali Lanes’s lease will switch over from a yearly lease to a monthly lease starting in February, 2020.

This has led to two major losses of their bowling leagues.

“I told them the possibility that come February, at this moment there is no way we can honor a longer contract,” said Arthur Machado Jr., Pali Lanes Co-Owner.

The loss of the leagues means Pali Lanes is losing as much as $5,000 a night.

“Big impact, it’s like maybe 1/3 of all business. Especially when you’re taking a Friday night league and a Sunday, which brings in the most income,” said Machado. “So one of the things my partner and I decided was to cut back on hours.”

On Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, Pali Lanes will open at 4 p.m. instead of 2 p.m. There are no changes in hours to the other days.

They will also be cutting down prices from $5 down to $4 in November, to see if this could bring in more people.

Machado said they have had meetings with land owners Alexander and Baldwin, and have worked together to repair their leaking roof.

However, nothing has changed on the monthly lease, and he hopes they reconsider.

“I don’t think anybody… would invest money not knowing what can happen down the road because at any time, they can close us off,” said Machado.

He said he will continue to make sure Pali Lanes stays open for the keiki and the community.

“When I see kids come in and they’re jumping and they roll the ball even though it’s in the gutter, it tells me something, that we’re doing something good,” said Machado.