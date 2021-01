KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Pali Lanes in Kailua is turning 60 years old in 2021.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The bowling alley first opened its doors on May 20, 1961 to a big celebration.

Last year, they say they were closed for nearly five and a half months due to the pandemic.

Pali Lanes has since found other ways of entertaining the community such as hosting a drive-in movie theater.