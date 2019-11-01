Pali Highway to open daily starting Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has completed emergency slope repairs and is reopening the Pali Highway (Route 61) daily during daytime hours. Beginning Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, the route will be open every day from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Weekend access will be open continuously from 5 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

Overnight closures are necessary to complete the construction of the new rock shed and to finish the paving of Honolulu-bound lanes. The rock shed and paving work will take place nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday (six days a week excluding Saturday nights) and will involve closure of both Honolulu-bound lanes and one lane in the Kailua/Kaneohe-bound direction. Daytime one lane closures may also be scheduled as needed.

Remaining work on Pali Highway between Kamehameha Highway and Waokanaka Street includes the completion of the 80-foot rock shed over the Honolulu-bound travel lanes, paving, high friction surface treatment, striping, electrical, and guardrail installation. Work is anticipated to be finished in December, weather permitting. To date, 40-percent of planned paving days on the Pali Highway resurfacing project have been rained out. Two paving nights have also been lost as a result of asphalt deliveries hampered by protests at Kalaeloa Harbor. The paving contractor has doubled the number of crews to help expedite the completion as soon as possible.

The Nuuanu Pali Lookout will reopen to the public beginning Nov. 4, 2019 during daylight hours. The public is reminded to remain in permitted areas only.

As the necessary roadwork is scheduled, HDOT will provide notice via email updates, social media, and the HDOT roadwork webpage.

Additional updates will be provided as work progresses. HDOT appreciates the patience and kokua from the communities that depend upon Pali Highway as we work to maintain and protect our highway infrastructure.