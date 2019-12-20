Pali Highway to be open 24/7 in both directions beginning Dec. 21

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation Highways Division is pleased to announce that Pali Highway will be open in both directions 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Emergency slope repairs resulting from the catastrophic landslides on President’s Day, Feb. 18, 2019 are substantially complete. The highway between the tunnels is now protected from future rockfalls and landslides by a redundant system with an attenuator catchment fence and a new rock shed structure over the Honolulu-bound lanes before the second Pali Highway tunnel.

An anticipated four-hour long full closure of the Honolulu-bound lanes of Pali Highway will be scheduled in January 2020 to complete construction of the 80-foot rock shed. This closure will be scheduled in the overnight hours to minimize impacts to the public. An announcement will be made when the closure is scheduled.

Work on Phase 1 of the Pali Highway Improvement project—which included repaving and reconstruction of the highway between Waokanaka Street and Kamehameha Highway and street lighting improvements from Vineyard Boulevard to Kamehameha Highway—is anticipated to be completed in February 2020, weather permitting. One lane closures are necessary to complete shoulder, median, and guardrail work and will be scheduled during off peak hours.