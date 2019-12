HONOLULU (KHON2) — A heads up for drivers!

The state is shutting down the Pali Highway in both directions on New Year’s Day.

This is so that crews can remove two trees that became loose during the recent rainy weather.

The Pali will be closed between Wao’kanaka Street and Kamehameha Highway from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1st.