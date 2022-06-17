HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation announced that phase II of the Pali Highway project is underway and estimated to be completed by May 2023.

Construction continues from Vineyard Boulevard to Waokanaka Street, installing many new improvements to the highway like improved traffic signals, bus pad installations, water manhole reconstruction, median improvements, guardrail replacement and construction of curb ramps, driveways and sidewalks.

During Phase II, full closures of the Pauoa Road offramp and the H-1 eastbound and westbound ramps will be needed.



HDOT will notify the public when the schedule is finalized.