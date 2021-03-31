Pali Golf Course restoring stand-by, walk-in play

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pali Golf Course will allow stand-by and walk-in play for golfers without an advanced tee time reservation starting Sunday, April 4.

Golfers must follow the Golf Course Division waiting list protocols and follow guidelines established under Aloha Section PGA, Hawai‘i Golf Phase 3.

The following rules apply for stand-by and walk-in play only:

Call the Pali Starter’s Office at (808)-266-7612 for same-day reservations for stand-by and walk-in play between 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Golfers calling in for stand-by and walk-in reservations will be required to provide their full name, Golf ID number, and number of players to confirm their reservation.

Golfers waiting at the Starter’s Office for their tee times will be required to maintain 6 feet physical distancing from others and groups will be limited to no more than 10 people.

Golfers who fail to comply with all Golf Course Division rules and regulations, including the modified stand-by and walk-in and safety procedures, may be asked to leave the golf course premises and may have their playing privileges revoked.

Making advanced tee time reservations is still highly encouraged at the Pali Golf Course and can be done by calling (808)-296-2000.

Stand-by and walk in play is only currently being offered at the Pali and Kahuku golf courses.