KAILUA (KHON2) — A fallen tree and debris caused the Pali Highway, Kailua-bound to be closed for hours Monday night, Feb. 26. Work to clear it all up will likely continue into the morning commute.

Drivers headed to the windward side pau hana, Monday were detoured into a u-turn on the Pali at Waokanaka Street.

“About 3:45 we got the call out that we had some debris on the roadway right up there. 20-foot tall tree that came down from about 30 feet high. About five-foot diameter trunk that brought knots of soil with it. The great thing is its tree and loose material rather than boulders that were destabilizing that area,” Hawaii Department of Transportation director, Ed Sniffen said.

HDOT crews took care of the first tree past the two tunnels but saw five smaller trees destabilized in the area and closed the Kailua-bound direction for about four hours.

“We opened up that left lane of traffic but just the right lane closed to ensure that if something does come out, or affect any of the travelers our people are still out there right now to ensure that if something does come down during this time that we’re keeping it open, we can react very quickly to remove the debris,” Sniffen added.

The HDOT plans to close it again this evening.

“We’ll clear all those trees from the slope and we’ll be scaling the slopes as well to make sure if there’s any other materials that are out there that are destabilized we’ll get it out before morning commute starts tomorrow,” Sniffen said.

A driver questioned if it was as bad as the rock slide in February of 2019 that forced closures on the Pali for 10 months for reconstruction and fortification.

Sniffen believes the area is staying strong through the recent rain.

“Actually the first thing when I heard about the situation here, I was concerned that it was the center portion. Great thing is everything’s holding up in that area. Not only the rockfall fencing that we put up but also those smaller fences that are a lot of areas to capture any debris that came down. Those are all holding up really well,”