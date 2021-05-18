Palama Settlement receives $10K donation from City Mill to preserve history

FILE – City Mill vice president Carol Ai May (left) with City Mill president and CEO Steven Ai (right), Honolulu, Hawaii, May 18, 2021. (Palama Settlement photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Palama Settlement received a $10,000 donation from City Mill to help with the large-scale preservation and digitalization of photos, historic newspaper articles, annual reports, oral histories, neighborhood surveys and more.

Palama Settlement was established in 1896 and is preparing to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

The Palama Settlement Board of Trustees emeritus says the president and CEO of City Mill, Steven Ai, was impressed with their archives and wanted to help preserve them.

“When we first opened the archives, Steven Ai was among the first to visit and was impressed with all the photos and documents that had been preserved for more than 100 years. Since City Mill has experienced three fires during their storied history, he expressed concern for the welfare of the archives and the importance of digitizing our thousands of photos and documents. At that moment, he promised that the David C. Ai Charitable Trust would help enable our digitization.” Paula Rath, trustee emeritus for the Palama Settlement Board of Trustees

FILE – Palama Settlement Archives, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 18, 2021. (Palama Settlement photo)

Ai says his company is pleased support such a wonderful project.

“We are pleased to support this wonderful project which will help preserve the extraordinary collection of history and memories in the Kalihi-Palama area. From its start 125 years ago, Palama Settlement has chronicled the people, culture and events that has exemplified the spirit and community of this area. This project will ensure that its photo and document collections will now be preserved digitally for current and future generations to see.” Steven Ai, City Mill president & CEO

Palama Settlement already has been able to outfit the Palama Archives through the generous donation and has begun the process of digitization.

