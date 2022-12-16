HONOLULU (KHON2) — Palama Settlement announced it had a successful holiday event that took place to help local families celebrate the holidays.

They distributed gifts to children in a drive-thru event that took place on Friday, Dec. 17.

The Marines with Toys for Tots Program generous provided the gifts that were distributed.

Dr. Glenn Medeiros, Saint Louis School, and D. Otani Produce provided bags of produce for the families who attended.