Pain at the Pump: Gas prices are rising in Hawaii, experts don’t expect cheaper prices any time soon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — AAA said Lihue is seeing the most expensive prices at the pump. Kauai residents said their hobbies are getting costly with their boats guzzling down about $150 to fuel.

On Lanai, residents are frustrated with prices nearing $7 per gallon last week.

“It’s been a little ridiculous,” said Doug Rolefos, a Lanai resident. “I think for the first time I had to fill up my truck and it was $120 to put gas in my truck. For a lot of people that are low-income level, $120 to fill a gas tank is kind of tough.”

Meanwhile, AAA said on average Hilo residents are paying $4.49 per gallon while Maui residents are paying $4.62. Oahu residents are paying an average of $4.42 per gallon which is up to nine cents from last week. Experts said don’t expect things to drop any time soon.

“The statewide average right now in Hawaii is $4.50 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas and that is up six cents from a week ago,” said Doug Shupe, AAA Hawaii spokesperson.

A few cents more doesn’t sound like a lot, but it adds up.

“To put this into perspective, drivers with the typical mid-sized sedan with a 14-gallon size fuel tank, they’re paying more than $14 to fill up that tank of gas today compared to last year at this time,” Shupe said.

The summer months are typical for higher prices with demand for gas increasing, but tension overseas is causing prices to spike now.

“The geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine is putting upward pressure on prices now nearing $100 per barrel. We’re hoping to see some downward pressure on those crude oil prices, but right now it’s still up in the air,” Shupe said.