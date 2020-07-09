Paia residents by Skill Village urged to prepare for possible evacuation

(Courtesy of Kevin J Olson)

PAIA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui residents in the area of Skill Village in Paia are to prepare for possible evacuation due to the Haliimaile fire.

“I want all the residents of Skill Village to prepare their family, children and pets for possible evacuation,” Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said.

The fire is about 2,500 to 3,000 acres in size and around a half a mile away, Maui County officials announced around 10:20 p.m.

Winds are currently blowing away from the area, but Skill Village residents should be prepared to evacuate immediately if wind conditions change.

The Haleakala Highway remains closed from Hana Highway to Old Haleakala Highway. Haliimaile Road also remains closed. County officials say that the public should stay away from the area.

The Emergency Operations Center has been activated and Maui Emergency Management Agency is closely monitoring the situation. The American Red Cross also is standing by to provide assistance.

“Our fire crews continue to work hard trying to control the fire and slow its spread. All residents should avoid the area to protect the safety of themselves and our first responders,” said Mayor Victorino.

