Paia man accused of assaulting a man with a blunt object has been charged

MAUI (KHON2) — A Paia man was arrested and charged with an alleged assault near the Paia Youth Center on November 7 around 9:45 p.m.

Wailuku Patrol officers were assigned to investigate an assault near the youth center around 10:30 p.m. on November 5.

A male victim was struck several times in the head with a blunt object causing life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

The male offender was later identified as 28-year-old Troy Borge.

He was later arrested and charged for Attempted Murder in the first-degree on November 7 around 9:45 p.m.

He is being held on $100,000 bail.