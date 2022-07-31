FILE – A brush fire burns 30 acres in Paia, Hawaii on Maui on Friday, July 30, 2022. (Courtesy: Kaila Vreeland)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Paia brush fire was 100% contained as of 11 p.m. Saturday, July 30, according to the Maui Fire Department.

The fire started around 3:40 p.m. that day.

Maui fire officials said about 30 acres burned.

Crews said it was a challening fire to put out since it was hard to get to. There were also steady winds as trade winds were 10-20 mph.

Fire crews said no structures were threatened.

Maui Fire Department was helped by the Hawaii Department of Transporation, Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting, Mahi Pono, and Goodfellow Bros.