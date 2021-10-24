Pahoa vehicle fire causes approximately $20,000 in damage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters extinguished a carport and vehicle fire in Pahoa that caused approximately $20,000 in damage on Sunday, Oct. 24.

According to officials, the incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Nenue Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene at around 2:03 p.m. and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, as well as a wood-framed and freestanding carport partially burning.

Officials reported the owner of the vehicle arrived home and found his car on fire; there was no damage to the residential structure on the property, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at approximately 2:25 p.m. and estimated damage costs were set at $20,000. It is currently unknown what caused the incident.