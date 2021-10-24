Pahoa vehicle fire causes approximately $20,000 in damage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters extinguished a carport and vehicle fire in Pahoa that caused approximately $20,000 in damage on Sunday, Oct. 24.

According to officials, the incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Nenue Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene at around 2:03 p.m. and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, as well as a wood-framed and freestanding carport partially burning.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Officials reported the owner of the vehicle arrived home and found his car on fire; there was no damage to the residential structure on the property, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at approximately 2:25 p.m. and estimated damage costs were set at $20,000. It is currently unknown what caused the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories