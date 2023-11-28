HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police arrested a 47-year-old male after a nearly eight-hour long standoff in Pahoa.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the suspects residence.

Police were there to search the premises for narcotics, but as officers approached, the suspect threatened to shoot them, according to reports.

Officers’ set up a perimeter and notified neighbors, who voluntarily evacuated the premises.

According to police, negotiators were able to successfully talk down the suspect, who peacefully surrendered.

He was taken into custody at about 2 p.m.

The suspect had complained about a preexisting medical condition and was transported to Hilo Medical Center to be treated, before being taken to East Hawaii Detention Facility.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Officers continued their search of the suspect’s property and found methamphetamine, cocaine and two semi-automatic pistols.