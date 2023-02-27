HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday evening, Feb. 26 in Pahoa that left one man dead.

According to police, the crash occurred on Highway 137 near the 13-mile marker in Pahoa.

Puna Patrol officers determined that a male driver and a female passenger were in a 2005 Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

Officers said the truck was traveling south on Highway 137 in Pahoa when it veered into the right shoulder.

After veering into the right shoulder, the car struck an embankment and sent the Nissan airborne and hit a nearby tree.

According to officials, the 41-year-old Pahoa man was unresponsive at the scene.

He was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead at 11:58 p.m. that evening.

The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time pending positive identification and notification to the family.

An autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 44-year-old Pahoa woman sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision and was also transported to Hilo Medical Center for further treatment.