Pahoa man indicted on multiple charges in connection to Valentine’s Day carjacking

KALAPANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The man accused of going on a violent crime spree on the Big Island was indicted on multiple charges by a grand jury on Thursday, Feb. 25, including car theft and attempted murder.

The incident occurred on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Police said, Thomas Ryan Kilborn allegedly stole a car from a driveway in the Kalapana area on the Big Island. Kilborn then allegedly returned to the scene a few minutes later and hit the car’s owner, 28-year-old Maile Kalanui, according to police.

Kalanui continues to recover at a hospital on Oahu.

Kilborn allegedly crashed into a tree after returning to the scene, according to officials. Police said, he then stole a truck while the truck’s owner was in the bed of the vehicle.

Kilborn remains in custody on $704,000 bail