Pahoa man charged with burglary, multiple offenses after allegedly breaking into private school

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police have arrested Jenson Faustino-Keakaoka Castillas and charged him with burglary, among other offenses, after he allegedly broke into a private school in Pahoa.

On Monday afternoon, Castillas was charged with several counts of burglary, theft and property damage among many other charges.

The charges are the result of an incident that happened on Saturday, July 24, when police responded to a call before 11 a.m. regarding a suspicious vehicle at a church on Pahoa Village Road. Inside the vehicle, officers found battery-operated tools, a generator and spray paint cans.

At approximately the same time, police received reports of a burglary at a private school and requested the school’s faculty members to identify what was stolen due to how close the vehicle and school were. It was determined that the tools previously found in the vehicle appeared stolen from the school.

Officers then observed an alleged suspect of the burglary on video surveillance.

Later, a male who allegedly matched the suspect’s description was observed walking on Pahoa Village Road. Upon contact, the male was identified as Castillas.

When Castillas stated he was looking for a vehicle that matched the one found at the church, he was alleged to be the burglar. Castillas was arrested and taken to the Pahoa Police Station where police also found 11.8 grams of methamphetamine and 2.4 grams of marijuana on him.

His bail was set at $146,000.

After detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section got a search warrant for the vehicle, they confirmed the identity of the stolen items and also found live ammunition.

Castillas will remain in police custody awaiting his first Hilo District Court appearance on Tuesday.