Pahoa fire collapses building, kills 3 pet geese; damage cost estimated at $25,000

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters extinguished a fire in Pahoa that was apparently left unattended, causing a single-story building to collapse and the death of three pet geese on Thursday, Oct. 7.

According to the Hawaii County Fire Department, the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. Thursday and was located at a residential building on the Kaimu Chain of Craters Road near mile marker 24.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at approximately 12:12 p.m. and found the structure fully engulfed in flames. Officials said the building then collapsed shortly after.

Officials reported the owners were not home during the incident. Neighbors said the owner was apparently burning trash and left the scene in a green KIA, leaving the fire unattended. The structure then caught on fire as a result.

Two other vehicles and a small pile of tires were also on fire, and three pet geese were found dead in their cages.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at around 1:30 p.m., officials said. The estimated cost of damage is $25,000. No injuries were reported and surrounding structures were not affected. The investigation is ongoing.