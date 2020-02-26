Pagoda Hotel expands with two new properties

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pagoda Hotel, a kamaaina favorite, now has two sister properties.
The Pagoda Waikiki is located at 260 Beachwalk Avenue.
There are 60 rooms which are standard, studio, pool view and deluxe balcony.
It used to be called Beachwalk Student Suites.
There’s also Pagoda Hilo Bay located at 121 Banyan Drive on the Big Island.
The two hotels are owned by the Savio Group joining the Pagoda Hotel and Pagoda Floating Restaurant at 1525 Rycroft Street in Honolulu.
