HONOLULU (KHON2) — A paddler was rescued offshore from Lanikai Beach on Sunday, May 1.

It happened around 9 a.m.

His outrigger canoe’s ama broke off.

He flipped when it hit the reef.

Lifeguards rescued him and brought him to shore. He was not injured.

His canoe washed up to the beach.