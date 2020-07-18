HONOLULU (KHON2)

For the past eight years, Imua Family Services has unified water sports athletes from around the state and world through Paddle Imua, a benefit race along the famous Maliko downwind run that raises funds for Imua’s annual summer camp program for children with special needs – Camp Imua.

In this, it’s ninth year, the agency is unable to hold Paddle Imua in its traditional format because of restrictions on large special events due to health & safety concerns.

With ocean athletes around the world continuing to engage in their sports in local areas, it became apparent that Imua would need to evolve to create something else – something global.

Thus, Paddle Imua Global Challenge was born.

Athletes around the globe can paddle out wherever they are, on any body of water, on the craft or vessel of their choosing, during a time of day that suits their needs and continue to support children with special needs on Maui.

The sole unifying factor that links participants together is the intention of the heart as we come together to support Camp Imua and the children the program serves.

Registrations for the event have come in from around the world, including from such far-off destinations as Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Australia, the UK, and New Zealand.

There is still time to register for our virtual global event at www.paddleimua.com.

The event will take place this weekend, July 17-19, 2020.