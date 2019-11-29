Paddle for Hunger raises more than $8,000 for Maui Food Bank

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 19th annual Paddle for Hunger event on Thanksgiving Day raised more than $8,000, and 1,200 pounds of food for the Maui Food Bank.

The organization said this will provide 33,848 meals for needy families on Maui.

Paddle For Hunger is organized by Hawaiian Paddle Sports as part of its Malama Maui community give back program.

For details, log onto www.HawaiianPaddleSports.com/Malama-Maui.