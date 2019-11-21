Paco’s Tacos Adds Margaritas & Cocktails

Paco’s Tacos welcomed Living808 for an impromptu “happy hour” to try out just added Margaritas and other cocktails.

Head Bartender Moisés Aguilar mixed up a Cadillac Margarita, Top Shelf Margarita, Jalapeño Margarita, Mojito and more.

Paco’s Tacos recently received the greenlight to serve alcohol at its King Street location and offers happy hour specials from 3-6pm as well as Taco Tuesday specials.

The family restaurant also has a Kauai location and has been featured on her what is kitchen and in our KHON2 Hispanic heritage month special.

Website: https://pacostacoskauai.com/