Pacific Tsunami Museum to reopen in summer after renovations

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Pacific Tsunami Museum plans to reopen from a coronavirus pandemic-triggered shutdown by the end of the summer after finishing substantial renovations.

The downtown Hilo museum is working on relocating and renovating its Japan exhibit, which focuses on the 2011 tsunami. The new displays will also cover Japanese tsunami history.

Its Big Island tsunamis exhibit will be updated with new interviews from survivors and more photos from the most recent tsunami that hit the island in 1975.

The museum got financial help during the pandemic from federal Paycheck Protection Program loans and stimulus funds. The museum has applied for a shuttered venue grant.