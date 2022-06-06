HONOLULU (KHON2) – There’s a free soccer clinic for kids ages four to 13 on July 9 at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

The Pacific Rim Cup 2022 Keiki Soccer Clinic takes place on July 9 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There are three 90 minute sessions per age group where keiki can learn from professional soccer players from around the world.

Space is limited.

Registration is from June 13-17 online at the Pacific Rim Cup website.