HONOLULU (KHON2) — You have surely noticed the modern building in downtown, urging you to enter and test drive the shiny new vehicles. Today, those shiny vehicles were the sidekick as Alan Pflueger, president of Pacific Honda, took the leading role to accept a prestigious honor.
Pacific Honda was honored as the first Honda dealership in the nation with 50 years of service in Hawaii. American Honda zone manager Don Lane presented the award to Alan Pflueger as Pacific Honda staff looked on.
You guys are a very rare company … and then to have this beautiful, modern facility is kind of, kind of neat.”American Honda’s Don Lane
American Honda has 1084 dealerships in the nation, making the honor all the more prestigious.
- Rod Blagojevich speaks at Denver airport prior to flight home
- Honolulu woman, whose husband contracted coronavirus, confined to cruise ship in Japan while other passengers are released
- Police investigate Date Street house fire as arson case
- Pacific Honda honored as 1st Honda dealership in nation with 50 years service in Hawaii
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Kona Iki Street is closed between Kona Street and Kapiolani Blvd due to police investigation