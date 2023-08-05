HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Health issued a red “closed” placard and shut down Paalaa Kai Bakery on Thursday, Aug. 3, due to improper cold holding, improper rapid cooling, improper discard labeling of potentially hazardous food, improper disposal of wastewater and improper hand washing.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The bakery, which is operated by the Haleiwa supermarket, must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all the violations are resolved.

The state health department said that during a routine inspection on July 28, the health inspector noted critical violations including:

A hand wash sink that was not easily accessible and was being used for purposes other than handwashing.

Failure to monitor rapid cooling of potentially hazardous food.

Potentially hazardous food being held above 41 F.

Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous food not labeled with seven-day discard date.

Non-food grade hose attached to faucet in 3-compartment sink.

A follow-up inspection was conducted on Aug. 1. The following violations were noted:

Improper cold holding of PHF (repeat violation).

No 7-day discard label (repeat violation).

A follow-up inspection was conducted on Aug. 3. The following violations were noted:

Handwash sink not properly stocked.

Improper cold holding (repeat violation).

Improper rapid cooling (repeat violation).

Improper removal of wastewater.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before it can reopen:

Discard wastewater in an approved sanitary manner.

Cold hold all PHF at 41 F or cooler.

Provide proof of proper rapid cooling.

Provide proper seven-day and four-hour discard date labels.

Keep all handwash sinks stocked and accessible.

Not all customers were aware the bakery received the red placard.

Many drove into the parking lot and were stunned to see the bakery side closed.

“We live in the Bay area and staying in Waikiki, my husband found this bakery online and it got good reviews so we were really looking forward to coming here, so we’re disappointed,” said visitor Renee Gonzales.

“I’m shocked because they’re always open,” said customer Christine Pang. “The red isn’t a good thing, it’s sad because it’s Paalaa Kai and they got the snow puffies and that’s why we always come.”

“My kids love the donuts, we get the snow puffies,” said Mason Harmon.

Harmon’s son chimed in when asked what his favorites were, “the chocolate ones, and the donut holes, and the chocolate sprinkle ones.”

State DOH food safety records show the bakery has had problems with storage temperatures in the past too.

Prior to the July 28 inspection, the previous inspection at Paalaa Kai Bakery was in December 2021.

The health department rolled out its food safety color placards back in 2014.

Paalaa Kai was the first establishment to receive a red card by the state back on Oct. 6, 2015.

Leading up to the red card, DOH inspectors went to Paalaa Kai Bakery five times to discuss the health and safety concerns from refrigerator problems to temperature issues.

One of the inspector’s follow-ups in September 2015 wrote, “The establishment continues to exhibit lack of understanding of proper food handling and monitoring to temporarily correct for cold holding/rapid cooling practices.”

The bakery reopened Nov. 3, 2015 and notes revealed the bakery did install a new refrigerator.

Since 2018, the bakery has had several repeat violations, but customers said they love the bakery and it’s been a staple in the North Shore community for years.

“As long as they don’t permanently shut down, that would be tragic,” said Pang.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“Honestly, health code is health code and I get it, but it’s not going to stop me from coming back,” said Mason Harmon. “We always support local, because if you don’t, then who is left to support?”