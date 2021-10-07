Owner wants killer to come forward after dog is stabbed to death in Nanakuli

HONOLULU(KHON2) — A heinous crime left a family pet dead in Nanakuli on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Honolulu police opened a first-degree animal cruelty investigation and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Victor Kila, the dog’s owner, said he wants the person — or people — who killed his dog to face the consequences. He said he first noticed his dog named ‘Bully’ was missing around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Within an hour, he found out his beloved pet had been killed and apparently stabbed multiple times.

For as long as he can recall, Bully has been by his side.

“This dog was a member of our family. We had Bully as a pet and friend for almost 20-plus years, and he grew up with four of my children.” Victor Kila, the dog’s owner

Kila said from the time he got Bully as a puppy, he was almost deaf, and he was friendly.

“The dog knew the neighbors, so he would not approach them aggressively,” Kila explained. “He would probably have his tail wagging.”

Knowing the friendly-nature of the dog makes the nature of his death even more shocking. Kila said he last saw Bully alive playing with his son on Monday night, and the next morning he was gone.

“I looked around for my dog, then I went back to my property, and I noticed that my gate was tampered with,” Kila added.

Kila shook the gate that separated his fenced-in yard from the Ulehawa Stream, which was roughly 10 feet away.

“Something broke here,” he said, as he pointed to an open space in the fence. “Something tried to, perhaps, come through.”

Just past the gate, he said he saw two people standing by the canal.

“It was a Humane Society officer and a neighbor from across the canal. They asked me, ‘Uncle do you own a brown shar-pei?’ and I said, ‘Yes, I’m looking for him.’ And they said, ‘He’s dead.'” VICTOR KILA, THE DOG’S OWNER

Kila said the neighbor from across the canal heard Bully crying early Tuesday morning and tried to rescue him, but it was too late.

“She came around, went through someone’s property, went up the canal with a towel, picked (Bully) up, went back, put him on a truck, took him home to try to resuscitate him,” Kila explained.

When the neighbor realized she could not help Bully, she called the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Kila stood over a dark patch of dirt next to the canal.

“(Bully) died here. These are all blood stains,” he said, as he pointed at the dirt.

“Bully had multiple stab wounds on his chest, under his neck, under his two front armpits were sliced,” he said. “On his back, they were multiple stab wounds, stab wounds all over his heart and even in his scrotum, there were stab wounds.” VICTOR KILA, THE DOG’S OWNER

“I don’t think he deserved that,” Kila said, as he held back his emotions.

He said he wants whomever killed Bully to be held accountable.

“I hope what happens from this, first of all, the perpetrator comes forward — that they be caught. This is cruelty to animal in the first degree, it’s a felony, you cannot do this,” Kila added.

Until then, he will be grieving the loss of his friend and companion.

“Bully’s buried right here,” Kila said, while he stood over a small mound in his backyard. “He’s going to stay with us.”

“Bye, bye bully,” he said, as he placed a flower on the dirt area Bully was buried in. “See you in heaven.”

Cruelty to animals in the first-degree is a felony with a five to 10 year jail term if convicted. In addition, the person may not own an animal for up to five years from the date of conviction.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300.