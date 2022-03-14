HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a reward of $25,000 after a container full of supplies for the Kapolei restaurant was stolen in Florida.

Kevin Aoki of the Aoki Group said furniture, equipment and memorabilia was taken from the office in Miami Dade County.

The items worth $200,000 were going to the Doraku Restaurant that will open in Kapolei.

The company said many of the items belonged to Aoki’s dad “Rocky” Aoki who is known for the Benihana restaurants.



“Things that he had given me when he passed away are really near and dear to me,” Kevin Aoki said. “I’ve been saving them to put in these restaurants. So its stuff I can’t find again. So its a little difficult but I have my dad in my heart.”

The Kapolei Doraku Sushi will be the restaurant’s third on Oahu.

Aoki said they were planning to open in June but the theft may push it to July.