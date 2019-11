HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several lanes were blocked on the H-1 Freeway going eastbound near the Liliha Downtown on-ramp Saturday, November 9.

According to Traffic Division, it was due a collision that resulted in an overturned vehicle.

No word on the status of those involved in the accident, which happened just before 2 p.m.

Lanes were later cleared and the closure was lifted.