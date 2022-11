This is a photo of the overturned vehicle on H1 by Kaonohi Overpass in Honolulu HI on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo/Ann Mary Kinder)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Department is advising that there are lane closures on H1 eastbound by Kaonohi Overpass.

Drivers should expect delays and to “drive with caution” as four lanes are blocked due to an overturned vehicle, according HPD.

HPD said the incident is being investigated.