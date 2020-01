An overturned truck is seen in the left lane of H3. The incident closed the left lanes of both directions on the freeway. Courtesy Jules Kam.

A vehicle accident closed the left lanes of both directions on the H3 Freeway Wednesday morning between Likelike Hwy on/off ramps and the Hospital Rock Tunnel. Delays are expected to impact traffic. Drivers should alternate routes.

An overturned truck is seen in the left lane of H3. The incident closed the left lanes of both directions on the freeway. Courtesy Jules Kam.

An overturned truck is seen in the left lane of H3. The incident closed the left lanes of both directions on the freeway. Courtesy Jules Kam.

An overturned truck is seen in the left lane of H3. The incident closed the left lanes of both directions on the freeway. Courtesy Jules Kam.

Emergency Services tell us that one male was in serious condition and one female was in stable condition.