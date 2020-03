HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 21-year-old male driver is in serious condition following a car accident on the H-1 and H-2 interchange on March 7 around 2:30 a.m.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the man’s vehicle struck an embankment and overturned. Upon the arrival of responders, EMS treated him and transported him to a trauma facility in serious condition.

It was not made clear to what caused the accident or whether speed or alcohol are factors in the crash.