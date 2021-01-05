Likelike Highway reopened after oversized stalled truck prompted lane closures

HONOLULU (KHON2) — UPDATE: 01/04 6:21 p.m.: Town bound lanes on Likelike Highway have reopened at the Wilson tunnel.
Honolulu police have closed both lanes going town bound on Likelike Highway prior to the Wilson tunnel due to an oversized stalled truck.
No additional details are available at this time.
