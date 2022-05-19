HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric crews will be doing overnight emergency work on Keeaumoku Street on Friday.

Crews will be removing overhead and underground utility lines that are no longer in service. Services are being done in preparation for new developments.

The electrical work will close the two far-right lanes in both directions of Keeaumoku between Young and Makaloa street.

Motorists are advised to slow down and drive with caution when approaching this work area or find alternative routes.