Overnight stays prohibited at Ala Moana Regional Park over holiday weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Overnight stays or permits at park facilities at Ala Moana Regional Park will not be allowed over the holiday weekend since the Independence Day fireworks show is cancelled.
That means park facilities are on a first-come-first-served basis during regular open hours from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is sharing some guidelines to make your time at the park smooth and enjoyable.
- Don’t hang items or dump coals on trees. BBQs are encouraged, but remember to dump your used coals in designated pits. Do not dump them at the base of a tree or in the sand. When in doubt, drench the coals with water, stir them up, then drench them again before throwing them away in a designated pit.
- Pack out the trash you brought in. There are plenty of rubbish bins in the parks, but with many people enjoying the outdoors this weekend, these bins will likely fill up fast. If possible, bring your own bags and collect your trash before leaving the park.
- Don’t reserve parking. If a friend shows up late to the BBQ, don’t save a parking spot for them. Parking spaces in public parks are available to everyone on a first-come-first-served basis (unless otherwise indicated, such as lifeguard or ADA parking).
- Canopy permits are not needed, but no large tents. Got a 10’x10’ pop-up canopy? Set it up! These are allowed on the grass areas but not on the sand so that lifeguards can keep a watchful eye. Avoid large gatherings of more than 25 people outdoors. Consider weighing down your canopy with weights, like your cooler, instead of stakes. Nothing ruins a day in the park like puncturing an irrigation line.
- Be a good neighbor with your music. Having tunes to accompany your party are part of the celebration, but make sure to enjoy them at a reasonable volume. Do not have large speakers or amplified music that drown out your neighbors or make it difficult to hear or converse.
- Don’t waste water. There are beach showers, sinks, and drinking fountains to provide fresh water while enjoying the parks, but use only what you need. In particular, the ‘Ewa-side of AMRP experienced a ruptured water line on Thursday, requiring a reduction in water pressure for that side of the park.