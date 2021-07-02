Overnight stays prohibited at Ala Moana Regional Park over holiday weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Overnight stays or permits at park facilities at Ala Moana Regional Park will not be allowed over the holiday weekend since the Independence Day fireworks show is cancelled.

That means park facilities are on a first-come-first-served basis during regular open hours from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is sharing some guidelines to make your time at the park smooth and enjoyable.