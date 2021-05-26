Overnight shooting leaves one man in critical condition

KALIHI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition after being shot overnight in Kalihi. Neighbors said that the incident apparently started after a truck crashed into a pillar of one of the apartment buildings on Hikina Lane. Police had been following the vehicle.

A witness said that police shot through the window and injured someone in the vehicle. Emergency Services said they treated a man in his 30s for an apparent gunshot wound and transported him to a trauma center.

Honolulu police confirm that none of their officers were injured.

As of 6:50 a.m., the area is still blocked off and police continue their investigation at the scene.

