Overnight house fire in East Oahu leaves 2 babies and 2 adults hospitalized

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters responded to a large overnight house fire in East Oahu that left four people hospitalized.

According to firefighters, the fire was first reported at about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night in Kuli’ou’ou. It was extinguished around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

According to emergency medical services, four patients were transported to local hospitals, including two babies.

EMS says, a 37-year-old man and 32-year-old are both in critical condition.

According to EMS, both babies, under the age of two, are in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

