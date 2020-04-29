Overnight house fire in East Oahu leaves 2 babies and 2 adults hospitalized

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters responded to a large overnight house fire in East Oahu that left four people hospitalized.

According to firefighters, the fire was first reported at about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night in Kuli’ou’ou. It was extinguished around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

According to emergency medical services, four patients were transported to local hospitals, including two babies.

EMS says, a 37-year-old man and 32-year-old are both in critical condition.

According to EMS, both babies, under the age of two, are in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story