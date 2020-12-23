Overnight crash in Kailua leaves one man dead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An overnight crash in Kailua has left one man dead. According to police, it happened at about 9:30 Tuesday night near the intersection of Kalanianaole Hwy. and Kapaa Quarry Road.

Police say a car was trying to make an illegal u-turn when it was hit by an oncoming car and lost control.

The passenger, a 26-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Police say the 53-year old driver of the other car was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is marked as the 53rd traffic related death reported this year on Oahu roadways – surpassing last year’s total.